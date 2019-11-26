El Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte ha otorgado a la Fundación Toro de Lidia una subvención de 35.000 euros en 2018 para la compilación del conjunto de conocimientos y actividades artísticas, creativas y productivas que integran la tauromaquia y su difusión en el entorno digital, que ha permitido a la Fundación poner en marcha el proyecto Wikitauro.
Cultura justifica estas ayudas en el hecho de que en el ordenamiento jurídico la tauromaquia es una "expresión relevante de la cultura tradicional del pueblo español", al tiempo que ha sido declarada como Patrimonio cultural "digno de protección en todo el territorio nacional", tal y como recoge el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE).
En el desarrollo de su actividad, los ámbitos básicos de actuación de la Fundación Toro de Lidia abarcan desde la defensa jurídica activa de la tauromaquia a la realización e implementación de una estrategia y plan de comunicación integral para la promoción de esta actividad.
La coincidencia de este ámbito de actuación con las citadas competencias del Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte en materia de protección del patrimonio histórico han propiciado "un entorno de colaboración" en que se enmarca esta concesión, que busca completar la realización del proyecto Wikitauro en Wikipedia, consiguiendo asimismo que Wikitauro sea un capítulo oficialmente reconocido de Wikimedia.
