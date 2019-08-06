"Yo amo al toro, pero tengo que matarlo para que exista", así ha revelado el torero Enrique Ponce en una entrevista para el ABC su "respeto y admiración" por el animal.



El diestro, que se considera "animalista" por gustarle los animales, según sus propias palabras, asegura que reconoce al toro como un amigo: "Yo al toro lo veo como un colaborador para mi obra de arte, nunca como un enemigo. No hay que enfadarlo, sino ir a favor, ir moldeando el barro sin llevar una faena preconcebida".

Tras sus más de dos mil corridas y sus numerosas lesiones, Ponce destaca que "el toreo es el arte entre las artes, estando por encima de todas, incluso todas las artes se han servido del toreo como fuente de inspiración", y añade que "el torero se juega la vida por crear arte. No hay nada tan grande ni sublime".

"El problema que tiene la tauromaquia viene de parte del político antitaurino que la usa como arma arrojadiza", declara Enrique Ponce

En cuanto a la población antitaurina, Ponce reconoce que "el problema más fuerte que tiene la tauromaquia viene de parte del político antitaurino que la usa como arma arrojadiza". Además, se enorgullece de que "el toreo forma parte del ADN de España y de cada pueblo. La Historia no se puede cambiar".

​

¿Machismo en el toreo?

Enrique Ponce afirma que el mundo del toreo no es machista. "Puede que en otro tiempo lo fuese, como lo era la sociedad en general antes. Pero ahora mismo no, yo desde luego no soy machista para nada. Admiro a la mujer y me encanta".

Preguntado por el escenario político, Enrique Ponce ha contestado: "¿Cuánto tiempo más vamos a estar sin Gobierno? Vivimos tiempos políticamente difíciles, con los votos muy divididos. La llave de la gobernabilidad la tienen un poco las minorías", critica Ponce.