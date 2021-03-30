Igualdad Animal protesta frente al Ministerio de Agricultura para que España prohíba la exportación de animales

MADRIDActualizado:
Igualdad Animal ha reclamado este martes frente al Ministerio de Agricultura Pesca y Alimentación, que se detenga el comercio y exportación de animales vivos fuera de la UE, según ha informado en un comunicado.
En concreto, la organización se ha manifestado ante el Departamento que lidera Luis Planas, después de los recientes casos de los buques Karim Allah y Elbeik, que han estado navegando a la deriva cargados de animales durante más de tres meses.
Así han recordado que mientras países como Reino Unido, Holanda o Alemania ya no permiten este tipo de viajes, la exportación de animales vivos desde España a Oriente Medio y el norte de África no deja de crecer, ya que en 2019 cerca de un millón de animales salieron desde puertos españoles.
Entre las demandas de Igualdad Animal figura la urgente necesidad de información por parte del Agricultura respecto a los casos de los buques Karim Allah y Elbeik que han pasado tres meses navegando a la deriva por el Mediterráneo.
"España tiene la responsabilidad de garantizar el bienestar de sus animales y el cumplimiento de las normas europeas. El Gobierno debe dejar de ser cómplice del sufrimiento de estos animales. No es aceptable, ni sostenible y nos convierte en el coladero del maltrato animal en Europa", ha indicado la directora de Igualdad Animal en España, Silvia Barquero.
