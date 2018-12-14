Público
La Manada El abogado del guardia civil de 'La Manada' renuncia a su defensa

Jesús Pérez, abogado de Antonio Manuel Guerrero, ha renunciado a la defensa del guardia civil de 'La Manada' condenado a 9 años de prisión por abusos sexuales y pasará a ser representado por el letrado Agustín Martínez que defiende a los otros cuatro miembros.

Antonio Manuel Guerrero, a su llegada al juzgado de guardia de Sevilla | EFE

El abogado Jesús Pérez ha renunciado este viernes a la defensa del guardia civil de La Manada Antonio Manuel Guerrero, condenado junto al resto a 9 años de prisión por abusos sexuales a una joven madrileña en los Sanfermines de 2016, que pasará a ser representado por el letrado Agustín Martínez que defiende a los otros cuatro miembros.

Pérez ha justificado su renuncia en la "excesiva carga de trabajo que tienen los casos abiertos incompatibles con otros asuntos" que lleva en su despacho. Por su parte, Agustín Martínez ha informado de que se hará cargo de la defensa de Guerrero junto a la de José Ángel Prenda, Jesús Escudero, Ángel Boza y Jesús Cabezuelo ya que a estas alturas del procedimiento -con los acusados esperando que el día 26 el Tribunal Superior de Navarra decida si entran en prisión tras confirmar la condena de la Audiencia de Navarra- sería difícil que cogiera el caso otro letrado.

Martínez también ha confirmado que la vistilla para determinar si se levanta la libertad provisional de los condenados, que este viernes acuden a los juzgados de Sevilla para firmar como cada lunes, miércoles y viernes en cumplimiento de las medidas cautelares impuestas, se mantendrá el miércoles 26 ya que la petición de un nuevo aplazamiento solicitada por la acusación particular no ha prosperado.

