El Gobierno de Navarra, personado como acusación popular contra los cinco miembros de La Manada condenados por abusos sexuales a una joven en los sanfermines de 2016, ha presentado recurso de casación ante el Tribunal Supremo por entender que hubo violación y que la sentencia debe contemplar penas mayores.
Así lo ha anunciado la consejera de Relaciones Ciudadanas e Institucionales, Ana Ollo, que ha explicado que, al igual que ayer anunció el abogado de los jóvenes aunque en su caso para reducir la pena, el Gobierno ha recurrido en casación la sentencia en el Tribunal Supremo, que ha admitido el recurso.
Los jóvenes fueron juzgados en primera instancia por la Audiencia Provincial de Navarra, que los condenó a nueve años de cárcel por abuso sexual con prevalimiento, condena que confirmó el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Navarra, que tampoco apreció la existencia de violación en los hechos, como demandan las acusaciones.
"Hemos entendido siempre que existió violencia y el recurso de casación avanza en esa línea"
Ahora, el Gobierno de Navarra ha dado "el siguiente paso que podíamos dar" al presentar el recurso, pues "desde el primer momento no hemos compartido las diferentes sentencias que se han dado del caso y hemos entendido siempre que existió violencia".
Este es el argumento que sustenta su recurso, admitido ya por el Tribunal Supremo, que "avanza en esa línea de solicitar una pena mayor para los encausados, ya que hemos entendido siempre que existió violencia en ese suceso de los sanfermines del año 2016", ha subrayado la consejera.
