Un total de cuatro de los cinco miembros del grupo de WhatsApp La Manada condenados por el Tribunal Supremo (TS) a 15 años de prisión por un delito continuado de violación a una joven en los Sanfermines de 2016 han sido trasladados esta semana desde la cárcel Sevilla I a sus prisiones de destino, permaneciendo en el citado centro penitenciario el ex guardia civil Antonio Manuel Guerrero Escudero, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes penitenciarias.
Mientras los citados cuatro condenados, José Ángel Prenda, Jesús Escudero, Ángel Boza y Alfonso Jesús Cabezuelo, han sido trasladados desde la prisión de Sevilla I, localizada en Mairena del Alcor, hasta las cárceles que les han sido asignadas para cumplir su condena, -Puerto III en el caso de Prenda; Huelva en el caso de Escudero; Albolote (Granada) en el caso de Boza y Topas (Salamanca) en el caso de Cabezuelo-, Antonio Manuel Guerrero Escudero seguirá en la prisión Sevilla I, toda vez que el tribunal le condenó además a dos años adicionales de cárcel, un total de 17, como responsable del delito de robo con intimidación del teléfono móvil de la joven víctima de la agresión sexual.
En el módulo de internos de especial seguimiento
Concretamente, según las mencionadas fuentes penitenciarias, este ex guardia civil está recluso en el módulo IV de Internos de Especial Seguimiento de la cárcel Sevilla I.
El pasado 21 de junio, recordémoslo, el Tribunal Supremo revocó la sentencia inicial del caso, emitida por la Audiencia de Navarra y confirmada por el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Navarra, y frente a dicha condena por abuso sexual elevó las condenas para los cinco acusados a 15 años de prisión por un delito continuado de violación con los agravantes específicos de trato vejatorio y actuación conjunta de dos o más personas, admitiendo así parcialmente los recursos de la Fiscalía, la víctima y las acusaciones populares que ejercieron el Ayuntamiento de Pamplona y el Gobierno de Navarra.
