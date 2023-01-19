Newsletters

Así ha sido la manifestación frente a la embajada de Perú en Madrid

Con lemas como "Si protestas en Perú, te matan" o "Callar es complicidad", piden al Gobierno peruano la celebración de unas elecciones generales.

Manifestación frente a la embajada de Perú en Madrid
Manifestación frente a la embajada de Perú en Madrid. PÚBLICO

Al menos 30 personas se han manifestado este jueves frente a la embajada de Perú en Madrid por la crisis en el país latinoamericano. Con lemas como "Si protestas en Perú, te matan" o "Callar es complicidad", piden al Gobierno la celebración de unas elecciones generales. 

