Siete años después de empezar a ser investigada por a Policía española su activismo en favor de los migrantes que cruzan el Estrecho de Gibraltar y casi año y medio después de ser acusada en un tribunal de Tánger (Marruecos) de un supuesto delito de tráfico de personas, el Tribunal de Apelaciones de la ciudad marroquí ha notificado a la defensora de Derechos Humanos y experta en migraciones, la periodista Helena Maleno, el archivo de la causa abierta contra ella. Maleno, cuya principal actividad consistió en llamar a Salvamento Marítimo o la Marina Marroquí para dar aviso de una patera en dificultades, se enfrentaba incluso a una posible pena de cadena perpetua.
"Estoy emocionada", ha declarado Maleno a la cadena Ser, medio que ha adelantado la noticia. La decisión del carpetazo judicial le fue notificada a las abogadas de Maleno la semana pasada.
Maleno comenzó a ser investigada en 2012 por la Policía Nacional española. En 2016 el informe policial a la Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional. Pero en abril de 2017, la Fiscalía archivó el expediente, afirmando que "de lo investigado no se deduce nada delictivo". Pese a ello, la Policía española envió en 2017 toda la información a Marruecos, que decidió abrir una causa contra ellas en los juzgados de Tánger.
Pese a las acusaciones, "Helena no dejó ni un día de atender las llamadas de socorro", han recordado sus abogadas. Su caso despertó una ola solidaria en favor de Maleno y un reconocimiento a su labor: la activista por los derechos humanos ha recibido numerosos premios por su labor.
Tras hacerse pública la noticia, la propia Maleno ha publicado un vídeo en su cuenta de Twitter en el que reitera su inocencia y da las gracias por los apoyos recibidos. "Muchos de mis derechos han sido vulnerados y eso ha dejado marcas muy profundas en mi alma", asegura Maleno.
Soy Helena Maleno, defensora de Derechos Humanos, y... ¡la justicia marroquí ha archivado la causa penal contra mí! Victoria para el #DerechoAlaVida. pic.twitter.com/d3dlaY2vpZ— Helena Maleno Garzón (@HelenaMaleno) 11 de marzo de 2019
