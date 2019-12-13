Más de 200 mujeres valencianas se han sumado este viernes al movimiento Un violador en tu camino con una acción en la que han cantado este himno en valenciano y con los ojos vendados en las escaleras del céntrico puente del Mar.
La Asamblea Feminista de València, con el apoyo de la asociación Mujeres con Voz, ha realizado una actuación-réplica de la "performance" del colectivo chileno Las Tesis para unirse a este canto contra el patriarcado que ha llegado "a muchos rincones" del mundo, según ha afirmado una portavoz de la asamblea 8M, Mireia Biosca.
Las participantes han hecho varios ensayos del canto para finalmente, tras algunas correcciones sobre el ritmo, corear Un violador en tu camino en valenciano y acabar con el grito "Vixca, vixca, vixca, la lluita feminista".
Impresionant la participació de les feministes a #València en la réplica en valencià de #UnVioladorEnTuCamino.— PodemFems&lgtbiPV (@feminismeslgtbi) December 13, 2019
Gràcies a #LasTesis que ha fet possible el crit global.
I a @AssembleaVlc 💜 pic.twitter.com/kePwG1dgVC
Cuatro tambores del grupo Lesbian banda han acompañado el cántico, que ha acaparado la atención de algunos viandantes y de los vehículos que pasaban por el entorno de la plaza América.
El acto en València se ha llevado a cabo en solidaridad "con las compañeras chilenas que sufren la represión del Estado" y para visibilizar "las diferentes violencias que sufre la mujer por serlo", no solo físicas, también económicas (pobreza, desahucios), según Biosca.
Ha denunciado que en València en las dos últimas huelgas feministas algunas manifestantes han sido detenidas y sancionadas. En la representación han participado dos diputadas de Les Corts, Pilar Lima y Rosa Pérez Garijo (Unides Podem), esta última también consellera de Transparencia.
¡A casa, que hay que hacer la cena!
En Santiago de Compostela, este martes, un militante de Nuevas Generaciones, la rama juvenil de PP, gritó ante 300 mujeres que estaban representando Un violador en el camino: "¡A casa, que hay que hacer la cena!".
El joven fue expulsado de la organización tras la polémica que se creó en torno a la interrupción del acto feminista. "Esa persona ya no forma parte de Nuevas Generaciones después de haber presentado su baja automática", ha apuntado la agrupación juvenil del PP.
