Más de 200 personas migrantes, concretamente 212, rescatadas en la jornada del lunes en aguas del Estrecho han pasado la noche en un barco de Salvamento Marítimo, en el dique norte del puerto de Algeciras (Cádiz) a la espera de poder ser acogidos en alguna dependencia.
Según han informado fuentes policiales, las personas rescatadas han pasado la noche en el barco ante la situación de colapso en la zona con la llegada de migrantes, ya que tanto la Comisaría de Algeciras como el pabellón habilitado en la zona del Saladillo se encontraban llenos.
Cabe recordar que la jornada del lunes se cerró en la zona del Estrecho con un total de 265 personas rescatadas de 24 pateras por las embarcaciones de Salvamento 'María Zambrano', 'Arcturus' y 'Denébola', siendo trasladados a los puertos de Algeciras y Tarifa.
Por su parte, en lo que va de este martes ya son 163 las personas rescatadas en el Estrecho cuando iban a bordo de 17 pateras, las cuales aún no han sido desembarcadas en puerto.
