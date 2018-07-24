Público
Femen Muere a los 31 años Oksana Shachko, cofundadora del movimiento Femen 

Su cuerpo fue encontrado en su apartamento de París junto a una nota en la que había escrito: "Sois todos unos falsos"

Oksana Shachko en una imagen tomada en Kiev en febrero de 2012. (REUTERS)

La cofundadora del movimiento Femen, Oksana Shachko, fue encontrada muerta en su apartamento en París a última hora del lunes, según confirmó la propia organización feminista en su blog oficial

Nacida en Ucrania, Shachko residía desde el año 2013 en París donde actualmente se dedicaba a la pintura después de haber abandonado hace tiempo la organización que ella ayudó a fundar. Junto al cadáver había una nota manuscrita que decía: "Sois todos unos falsos", lo que apunta a que Shachko, de 31 años, se quitó la vida, aunque de momento se desconocen las circunstancias exactas de la muerte.

"DEP. Nos dejó a la más valiente y vulnerable Oksana Shachko. Lloramos junto con su familia y amigos y esperamos a la versión oficial de la policía. Por el momento se sabe que ayer, 23 de julio, se encontró el cuerpo de Oksana en su apartamento en París ", afirma el blog oficial de Femen.

Shachko fundó Femen en 2008 junto a Anna Hutsol. Desde entonces, Femen ha ganado una gran notoriedad en Europa por sus acciones en las que mostraban sus pechos durante cumbres o eventos de importancia para visibilizar la discriminación de las mujeres, así como para expresar su rechazo al turismo sexual, la homofobia y las instituciones religiosas. 

