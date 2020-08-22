Estás leyendo: Un juzgado impide que se prohíba fumar y se obligue a usar mascarilla en cualquier espacio de Alcázar de San Juan

El Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 5 de Ciudad Real, en funciones de guardia, ha dictado este sábado un auto por el que ratifica las medidas adoptadas en Alcázar de San Juan este viernes por resolución del Delegado Provincial de Sanidad en Ciudad Real, con excepción de algunas como el uso obligatorio de mascarillas en cualquier espacio y sin distinguir edad o la prohibición de fumar en terrazas independientemente de la distancia, por considerar que no reúnen los requisitos mínimos de proporcionalidad y vulnerar "de manera absoluta" derechos fundamentales sin la debida justificación y motivación.

Además, tampoco se ratifican otras medidas como las de no permitir las salidas de residentes de centros sociosanitarios salvo razones de fuerza mayor, la suspensión de las actividades colectivas de ocio y el cierre cautelar de parques y jardines.

Sin embargo, el resto de medidas resueltas por la Delegación de Sanidad se han ratificado judicialmente para un plazo inicial de 14 días y a expensas de la evolución de la situación epidemiológica en la localidad.

El Auto de ratificación de medidas sociosanitarias ha sido notificado al Ministerio Fiscal, al delegado provincial de Sanidad en Ciudad Real, al Ayuntamiento de Alcázar de San Juan, al Cuerpo Nacional de Policía en Alcázar de San Juan, a la Subdelegacion del Gobierno en Ciudad Real y al Gabinete Jurídico de la Junta.

