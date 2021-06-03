MADRIDActualizado:
Un incendio que se ha iniciado la pasada noche en el vertedero de basuras de Cobeja (Toledo) y que está controlado no ha ocasionado heridos pero sí gran cantidad de humo, lo que ha motivado a Protección Civil recomendar a los habitantes de este municipio y a los de Alameda de la Sagra y Añover de Tajo, que suman unos 10.000 habitantes, a cerrar puertas y ventanas.
Según ha informado el servicio de urgencias y emergencias 112, el incendio se inició a las 22:33 horas de este miércoles en el vertedero de Cobeja, situado a dos kilómetros y medio del núcleo urbano.
Inicialmente fue acordonado y controlado el incendio, pero esta mañana todavía había una columna de humo, por lo que los bomberos han solicitado colaboración a los ayuntamientos cercanos para abastecer de agua a las dotaciones y extinguirlo y, también, para prestar máquinas pesadas para movilizar la basura.
Al mismo tiempo, Protección Civil está recomendando a los vecinos de Cobeja, Alameda de la Sagra y Añover de Tajo, que tienen unos 10.000 habitantes en conjunto, que cierren puertas y ventanas para evitar el humo.
En el lugar trabajan dos dotaciones de bomberos de Illescas, la nodriza del parque de Orgaz y personal del centro operativo regional de incendios, además de Protección Civil.
