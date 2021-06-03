Estás leyendo: El incendio de un vertedero aconseja confinar a 10.000 personas en Toledo

El incendio de un vertedero aconseja confinar a 10.000 personas en Toledo

No ha ocasionado heridos pero sí gran cantidad de humo, lo que ha motivado a Protección Civil recomendar a los habitantes de este municipio y a los de Alameda de la Sagra y Añover de Tajo, que suman unos 10.000 habitantes, a cerrar puertas y ventanas.

Un incendio que se ha iniciado la pasada noche en el vertedero de basuras de Cobeja (Toledo)
Imagen del incendio iniciado la pasada noche en el vertedero de basuras de Cobeja (Toledo). Ángeles Visdómine / EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

Un incendio que se ha iniciado la pasada noche en el vertedero de basuras de Cobeja (Toledo) y que está controlado no ha ocasionado heridos pero sí gran cantidad de humo, lo que ha motivado a Protección Civil recomendar a los habitantes de este municipio y a los de Alameda de la Sagra y Añover de Tajo, que suman unos 10.000 habitantes, a cerrar puertas y ventanas.

Según ha informado el servicio de urgencias y emergencias 112, el incendio se inició a las 22:33 horas de este miércoles en el vertedero de Cobeja, situado a dos kilómetros y medio del núcleo urbano.

Inicialmente fue acordonado y controlado el incendio, pero esta mañana todavía había una columna de humo, por lo que los bomberos han solicitado colaboración a los ayuntamientos cercanos para abastecer de agua a las dotaciones y extinguirlo y, también, para prestar máquinas pesadas para movilizar la basura.

Al mismo tiempo, Protección Civil está recomendando a los vecinos de Cobeja, Alameda de la Sagra y Añover de Tajo, que tienen unos 10.000 habitantes en conjunto, que cierren puertas y ventanas para evitar el humo.

En el lugar trabajan dos dotaciones de bomberos de Illescas, la nodriza del parque de Orgaz y personal del centro operativo regional de incendios, además de Protección Civil. 

