El mejor queso del mundo según los World Cheese Awards se hace en Jaén

Olavidia, de la quesería Quesos y Besos, ubicada en Guarromán (Jaén), se ha alzado con el premio al mejor queso del mundo en el World Cheese Awards (WCA) 2021 que se ha celebrado este miércoles en Oviedo. Eloy Alonso / EFE

El queso de cabra Olavidia, de la quesería Quesos y Besos, ubicada en Guarromán (Jaén), ha ganado el premio al mejor queso del mundo en el World Cheese Awards (WCA) 2021 que se ha celebrado este miércoles en Oviedo.

Este queso  ha sido escogido entre los primeros 16 mejores que lograron alcanzar la final del concurso, en el que participaron más de 4.000 tipos de 48 países diferentes. Hace unos días también se lucía otro español, segundo ganador al concurso del mejor pan del mundo, el barcelonés, Enric Badia Elias, de 25 años, quedó subcampeón en el Mondial du Pain. 

Durante la jornada los 250 jueces han evaluado los quesos atendiendo a la forma, el olor, el tacto, la presentación, la dificultad de elaboración y por supuesto el sabor. 

El Olavidia se fabrica a partir de la leche de pasteurización lenta de cabra y cuesta entorno a 10 euros la unidad de 300 gramos. Se trata de un queso de coagulación láctica con forma cuadrada y madurado con mohos al que incorporan carbón vegetal. 

Tiene una corteza de moho blanco debajo de la cual hay un recubrimiento de ceniza, "visualmente es muy llamativo", debido no solo a su corteza, sino también a una línea de ceniza comestible que cruza por el centro del queso, comparten desde Alqueso.

