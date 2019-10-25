Público
Memoria Histórica La Hermandad de la Macarena, dispuesta a cumplir la Ley de Memoria para sacar los restos Queipo de Llano

“Cuando la Hermandad tenga las disposiciones que regulen la retirada de los restos y las instrucciones oportunas y precisas bajo el precepto legal, no se tendrá ningún problema en proceder”, se ha afirmado.

Las tumbas de Gonzalo Queipo de Llano y su esposa, en una pequeña capilla de la basílica macarena. EFE/Archivo

El hermano mayor de la Macarena de Sevilla, José Antonio Fernández Cabrero, ha asegurado que la Hermandad está dispuesta a cumplir la ley y facilitar el desalojo de los restos del general franquista Gonzalo Queipo de Llano de la basílica, pero ha pedido que antes se “reglamente” qué se va a hacer con ellos.

En declaraciones a Canal Sur, Fernández Cabrero ha sostenido que no rechaza las concentraciones para pedir el desalojo de los restos porque “tienen todo el derecho de hacerlo donde quieran y donde las autoridades les permitan”, pero ha pedido que el próximo domingo se respete la función principal de la Hermandad, ante las movilizaciones anunciadas.

Sobre las concentraciones que se han realizado en los últimos días, ha lamentado la “incoherencia” de algunos de los organizadores, a los que ha pedido que "legislen, regulen, gobiernen y después digan cómo ha de actuar la Hermandad de la Macarena conforme a derecho”.

Según sostiene, sacar los restos de Queipo de Llano de la basílica “no es necesariamente decisión de la Hermandad” y ha argumentado que “no se puede abrir una consulta popular a ver qué hacemos”, sino hacer “lo que marque la ley”.

“Cuando la Hermandad tenga las disposiciones que regulen la retirada de los restos y las instrucciones oportunas y precisas bajo el precepto legal, no se tendrá ningún problema en proceder”, ha concluido.

