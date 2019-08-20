Público
Memoria Histórica La Xunta abre un expediente a la familia Franco por las visitas del Pazo de Meirás

El régimen de visitas a las torres deberían estar garantizadas al tratarse de un Bien de Interés Cultural, no obstante, los familiares del dictador está siendo investigados por no respetarlo tras recibir varias quejas.

Imagen de archivo del Pazo de Meirás / EFE

La Xunta de Galicia, a través de la Consellería de Cultura e Turismo, ha abierto diligencias informativas a la familia Franco en relación a las visitas obligadas al Pazo de Meirás como Bien de Interés Cultural, que deben ser, al menos, cuatro al mes. 

El pazo de Meirás, propiedad de la familia Franco, fue un legado que el dictador le dejó a sus herederos aunque debido a las controversias, la familia lo puso en venta en el 2018. Durante los últimos meses, la titularidad de la propiedad ha sido puesto en duda y fue demandada por el Gobierno por compra "fraudulenta"

Según  fuentes de la consellería, las diligencias informativas se abrieron a raíz de una denuncia en la que se alertaba del incumplimiento del régimen de visitas al que la normativa obliga a los Franco después de que el conjunto se declarase Bien de Interés Cultural (BIC) en el 2008. 

Cultura seguirá en este procedimiento los mismos pasos que en anteriores ocasiones. De hecho, la Consellería ha recordado que en 2017 ya impuso a la familia Franco una multa por incumplir el régimen de visitas de la Ley de Patrimonio Cultural de Galicia, fue "la primera vez que un Gobierno de la Xunta lo hizo". 

La denuncia parte del Ayuntamiento de Sada, que trasladó a la Consellería de Cultura las quejas de varias personas que no habían podido conocer el pazo dado que el teléfono que figura para las visitas no funcionaba.

