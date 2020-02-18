Estás leyendo: El Ayuntamiento de Madrid excluye los versos de Miguel Hernández de las placas del memorial de La Almudena

Memoria pública El Ayuntamiento de Madrid excluye los versos de Miguel Hernández de las placas del memorial de La Almudena

Este acto se suma al del pasado mes de noviembre, cuando el Consistorio encabezado por Almeida arrancó las placas con los 2.934 nombres de los fusilados durante el franquismo.

Destrucción del memorial histórico inacabado en el cementerio de La Almudena.
madrid

Actualizado:

público

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid vuelve a arremeter contra el memorial situado en el Cementerio de La Almudena. Las palabras seleccionadas para ser grabadas en tres placas ya instaladas, finalmente no se han inscrito, según recoge eldiario.es

Doce versos de Miguel Hernández de su poema El herido debían grabarse en una de las láminas de bronce -que ya han sido instaladas-. En otra de las placas, tendrían que estar inscritas las palabras de una carta de Julia Conesa -una de las Trece Rosas-

En la tercera, se había acordado recoger este mensaje, según informa el medio: "Finalizada la Guerra Civil en Madrid, la dictadura del general Franco reprimió ferozmente a sus enemigos políticos. Consejos de guerra carentes de cualquier garantía procesal dieron lugar a numerosas ejecuciones por fusilamiento o garrote vil".

El pasado mes de noviembre, el Consistorio encabezado por José Luis Martínez-Almeida arrancó las placas con los 2.934 nombres de los fusilados durante el franquismo. Lo hizo sin comunicación previa a las familias.

Pese a las protestas de los familiares de las víctimas fusiladas en la posguerra madrileña, estas placas no han vuelto al lugar donde fueron instaladas aprobado en el mandato de Manuela Carmena.

