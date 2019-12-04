Público
Las familias de los represaliados piden a Almeida las placas grabadas que se retiraron del memorial de La Almudena

Algunas placas con los nombres de las cerca de 3.000 víctimas del franquismo ya han sido arrancadas. / Memoria y Libertad

Los familiares de las personas fusiladas en la posguerra madrileña integradas en el colectivo Memoria y Libertad han solicitado al alcalde de Madrid que les entregue las placas con nombres de represaliados que el Ayuntamiento retiró del proyecto de Memorial del cementerio de la Almudena sin comunicación previa a las familias.

Los familiares argumentan, por una parte, que las placas tienen "un elevado valor sentimental" para ellos. Por otro, también hacen referencia a la posibilidad de "darles otra utilidad". Así se muestra en la carta enviada al alcalde este miércoles y a la que ha tenido acceso el diario Público

Carta de familiares de víctimas de la dictadura franquista en Madrid.- MEMORIA Y LIBERTAD

De hecho, una posibilidad sobre la que se ha especulado en los últimos días es que el Ayuntamiento de Rivas Vaciamadrid pueda asumir una especie de "Memorial en el exilio", tal y como anunció El País, que publicó la petición, en forma de carta, del alcalde de Rivas a su homólogo en Madrid. 

“Sabemos que el lugar de esas placas es el cementerio de La Almudena, no debe ser otro. Allí deben volver. Pero, en nombre de nuestro compromiso con la memoria democrática, Rivas se ofrece a atesorar en nuestro municipio esa nómina de dignidad”, señala la carta. 

No obstante, Tomás Montero, portavoz de Memoria y Libertad, ha señalado a Público que a los familiares no les consta, de momento, ninguna contestación del Ayuntamiento de Madrid. Ni a la petición de Rivas de acoger el Memorial ni a la realizada por los familiares para quedarse con las placas con el nombre de las víctimas. 

