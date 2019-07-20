La menor ingresada por ingerir una pastilla de éxtasis que encontró en un parque evoluciona favorablemente

La menor de tres años y nacionalidad rusa ingresada tras ingerir una pastilla de éxtasis en Ibiza evoluciona favorablemente, según ha informado el Área de Salud de Ibiza y Formentera.
El último parte médico revela que la niña, que continúa ingresada en la UCI pediátrica del Hospital de Son Espases, ha pasado de crítica a grave. Los hechos ocurrieron el pasado jueves cuando la menor se encontraba en un parque infantil de Puig d’en Valls (Ibiza) y encontró una pastilla en el suelo.
Para cuando la madre se dio cuenta, esta ya la había ingerido, según informó la Oficina Periférica de Comunicación (OPC) de la Guardia Civil de Baleares tras tomar declaración a los progenitores de la madre.
Tras ingresar en el Hospital de Can Misses y debido a la gravedad, la menor fue trasladada a la UCI pediátrica del hospital de Son Espases, en Mallorca.
