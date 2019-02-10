Más del 90% de los centros de atención primaria (CAP) de Catalunya no tienen ningún pediatra entre sus servicios, según estimaciones de Metges de Catalunya (MC) recogidas por El Periódico.
Apenas tienen un médico infantil entre un 5% y un 7% de los centros de la Comunidad Autónoma. Esa media desvela que entre 18 y 26 CAP carecen de un especialista en infancia.
Desde el Gobierno de la Generalitat no da datos de cuántos CAP hay sin pediatra, pero están convencidos de que, pese a estos datos, "en Catalunya todos los niños tienen el servicio de pediatría garantizado", según recoge el diario catalán El Periódico.
Las mismas estimaciones de MC lanzan otros datos desoladores: el 95% de los centros de urgencias de atención primaria (CUAP) de Catalunya no disponen de equipo de pediatría.
Huelga en la sanidad concertada
Metges de Catalunya (MC) ha convocado una huelga de facultativos de la red sanitaria concertada durante los días 18, 19, 20, 21 y 22 de febrero para reclamar mejoras asistenciales, laborales y retributivas, que quieren negociar con el Servei Català de la Salut (CatSalut) y las patronales del sector tras no lograrlo en la semana de huelga que hicieron en noviembre.
En rueda de prensa este miércoles, el presidente del sector de hospitales concertados, Xavier Lleonart, ha explicado que esta semana de paros es la continuación de la huelga de hace dos meses, que tuvo una media de seguimiento del 70%: "A pesar del éxito de participación, lamentablemente no objetivamos ninguna voluntad de negociación".
