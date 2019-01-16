Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Los médicos de la sanidad concertada catalana volverán a la huelga la semana del 18 al 22 de febrero

Metges de Catalunya se lamenta de que "a pesar del éxito de participación (en las huelgas de noviembre), lamentablemente no objetivamos ninguna voluntad de negociación".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El sindicato Metges de Catalunya ha convocado una huelga de facultativos de la sanidad concertada entre los días 18 y 22 de febrero./EP

El sindicato Metges de Catalunya ha convocado una huelga de facultativos de la sanidad concertada entre los días 18 y 22 de febrero./EP

Metges de Catalunya (MC) ha convocado una huelga de facultativos de la red sanitaria concertada durante los días 18, 19, 20, 21 y 22 de febrero para reclamar mejoras asistenciales, laborales y retributivas, que quieren negociar con el Servei Català de la Salut (CatSalut) y las patronales del sector tras no lograrlo en la semana de huelga que hicieron en noviembre.

En rueda de prensa este miércoles, el presidente del sector de hospitales concertados, Xavier Lleonart, ha explicado que esta semana de paros es la continuación de la huelga de hace dos meses, que tuvo una media de seguimiento del 70%: "A pesar del éxito de participación, lamentablemente no objetivamos ninguna voluntad de negociación".

Están llamados a la huelga 10.000 médicos de 53 hospitales de agudos, 86 equipos de atención primaria, 50 centros sociosanitarios y 25 de salud mental gestionados por las patronales concertadas por el CatSalut, y ha añadido que convocan la huelga a un mes vista para minimizar el impacto, en lugar de hacerlo de inmediato, ante "la situación actual de gripe en fase epidémica".

(Habrá ampliación)

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad