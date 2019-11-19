La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid ha condenado a diez años y seis meses de prisión a Ángel Alfonso B.A. por causar la muerte de un hombre al que empujó a las vías del Metro de la madrileña estación de Eugenia de Montijo y que fue atropellado por el tren el 14 de julio de 2018.
En una sentencia la Sección Séptima de la Audiencia impone al acusado dicha pena como autor de un delito de homicidio tras el veredicto de culpabilidad del jurado.
Además le condena a indemnizar a la madre del fallecido en 150.000 euros y a cada uno de los dos hermanos de la víctima en 50.000. Esta resolución puede ser recurrida ante el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid.
