Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Metro de Madrid Diez años de cárcel por matar a un hombre al que empujó a las vías del Metro

La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid impone al acusado dicha pena como autor de un delito de homicidio tras el veredicto de culpabilidad del jurado.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Juicio al joven que mató a un hombre arrojándole a las vías del Metro en julio de 2018 - EUROPA PRESS

Juicio al joven que mató a un hombre arrojándole a las vías del Metro en julio de 2018 - EUROPA PRESS

 La Audiencia Provincial de Madrid ha condenado a diez años y seis meses de prisión a Ángel Alfonso B.A. por causar la muerte de un hombre al que empujó a las vías del Metro de la madrileña estación de Eugenia de Montijo y que fue atropellado por el tren el 14 de julio de 2018.

En una sentencia la Sección Séptima de la Audiencia impone al acusado dicha pena como autor de un delito de homicidio tras el veredicto de culpabilidad del jurado.

Además le condena a indemnizar a la madre del fallecido en 150.000 euros y a cada uno de los dos hermanos de la víctima en 50.000. Esta resolución puede ser recurrida ante el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad