“La condena de Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Cuixart por sedición viola sus derechos a la libertad de expresión y de reunión pacífica; ambos deben ser puestos en libertad de forma inmediata". Así de contundente se expresaba Amnistía Internacional en un documento en el que analiza las sentencias de prisión impuestas en el juicio del 'procés'.
Al mismo tiempo, cuestionaba también el resto de penas asegurando que son una consecuencia de que el delito de sedición tipificado en el Código Penal sea "vago" y permite una interpretación "excesivamente amplia y peligrosa". No obstante, también reconocieron no haber hallado "ningún factor que indicara que el juicio en su conjunto fuera injusto".
"Aunque cabe que los dirigentes políticos catalanes hubieran cometido un delito perseguible legítimamente teniendo en cuenta los cargos que ocupaban, su condena por sedición –un delito definido con excesiva vaguedad– vulnera el principio de legalidad internacional de derechos humanos", argumenta AI en el documento, respecto a las sentencias a los exmiembros del Govern y a la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell.
