Migraciones Buscan una patera a la deriva con 58 migrantes en el Mar de Alborán

Fuentes de Salvamento Marítimo afirman que recibieron el aviso a las 9.00 horas y se ha movilizado un avión de Frontex para localizarla.

Personas rescatadas de una patera en una imagen de archivo.- SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO/ ARCHIVO

Salvamento Marítimo ha iniciado en la mañana de este viernes un dispositivo de búsqueda y rescate tras recibir un aviso alertando de la existencia de una patera con 58 migrantes a bordo en la zona del Mar de Alborán.

Según ha informado una portavoz de la entidad dependiente del Ministerio de Fomento, sobre las 9.00 horas, el centro de Salvamento Marítimo en Almería ha recibido la llamada de un cooperante de una ONG que alertaba de la salida de una patera con 58 personas cerca de la localidad marroquí de Kariat.

Por ello se ha movilizado a un avión de la Agencia Europea de la Guardia de Fronteras y Costas (Frontex) para la localización de la infraembarcación y una vez localizada ésta se activará la entrada en el dispositivo de embarcaciones de salvamento.

