La GSMA ha llegado a un acuerdo con los ayuntamientos de Barcelona y l´Hospitalet, la Generalitat y la fundación Mobile World Capital para firmar un contrato de cinco años hasta 2023.

El logo del Mobile World Congress (MWC20 ) en la entrada del recinto ferial de Barcelona. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
El logo del Mobile World Congress (MWC20) en la entrada del recinto ferial de Barcelona. / Nacho Doce - REUTERS

La llegada del coronavirus a la ciudad catalana de Barcelona ha hecho que se proceda a cancelar el encuentro del Mobile World Congress (MWC) por prevención sanitaria. No obstante, desde la organización, han querido reforzar su compromiso con la ciudad en un futuro posible. 

Por ello, han afirmado desde la dirección del congreso que Mobile que el encuentro se volverá a repetir en Barcelona, no solamente en el próximo año, sino también hasta el 2024. La organización ha apuntado que la GSMA ha llegado a un acuerdo con los ayuntamientos de Barcelona y l´Hospitalet, la Generalitat y la fundación Mobile World Capital para firmar un contrato de cinco años hasta 2023

Esta decisión representa una esperanza para el sector hotelero y de restauración de Barcelona tras la pandemia del coronavirus

Esta decisión ha sumado una esperanza más para el sector hotelero y de restauración tras la crisis económica que está asumiendo Barcelona tras el desplome del turismo provocado por la pandemia de la covid-19. Cada año, este congreso reúne a más de 100.000 congresistas.

La organización también ha informado que a los asistentes del congreso se les devolverá el dinero de la entrada. Por consiguiente, a los expositores se les ha ofrecido un traje especial y a medida para blindar su seguridad junto con importantes rebajas en las tarifas de contratación durante los próximos tres años.

El consejero delegado de la GSMA, John Hoffman, afirma que para el 2021, "la edición más grande y mejor que se haya celebrado nunca". 


