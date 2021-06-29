Estás leyendo: Hacienda embarga a Ancelotti 1,4 millones de su sueldo en el Real Madrid

Morosos Hacienda embarga a Ancelotti 1,4 millones de su sueldo en el Real Madrid

El entrenador figura junto con Rato, Alves o Falcones en la lista de morosos de Hacienda.

Fotografía de archivo de Carlo Ancelotti.
Fotografía de archivo de Carlo Ancelotti. Peter Powell / REUTERS

Hacienda ha exigido al Real Madrid que embargue el sueldo de Carlo Ancelotti, su nuevo entrenador, para saldar los 1.420.120,51 euros que debe a las arcas públicas. De manera paralela, el Juzgado de Instrucción 35 de Madrid acaba de imputarle por delito fiscal y tendrá que declarar el próximo 23 de julio, según publica en exclusiva el diario El Mundo.

El italiano figura en la lista de 2021 de morosos de Hacienda, junto con el escritor Ildefonso Falcones (que debe 1,3 millones de euros), con el exvicepresidente del Gobierno Rodrigo Rato (que debe también 1,3 millones) y el futbolista Dani Alves (con 2 millones a deber). 

Hacienda reclamará todos los ingresos que perciba Ancelotti del Madrid

Según publica el medio, la Agencia Tributaria habría remitido una orden al club para reclamar todos los ingresos que perciba Ancelotti hasta que sea saldada su deuda. 

Haciendo le reclama ese dinero por haber canalizado los ingresos que obtuvo entre 2013 y 2015 en España a travesde una sociedad inglesa que tenía constituida desde su etapa en el Chelsea. 

Gracias a este 'truco', tributó el 10% de sus ingresos, frente al 45% exigido por la regulación fiscal. Se suma a la lista de estrella del fútbol que han tenido problemas con Hacienda y que han acabado en un proceso penal, como Cristiano Ronaldo o Marcelo.

