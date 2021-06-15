Estás leyendo: El juez iniciará el embargo de 65 millones a Rato después de finalizar el plazo para depositar la fianza

El juez iniciará el embargo de 65 millones a Rato después de finalizar el plazo para depositar la fianza

El exvicepresidente del Gobierno y exministro de Economía no ha depositado la fianza. El juez avisó a Rato de que en caso de no consignar la cantidad "se le embargarán bienes en cantidad suficiente para asegurar la suma señalada".

Rodrigo Rato
El exvicepresidente del Gobierno Rodrigo Rato en las indicaciones de un guardia de seguridad a su llegada al Juzgado de Instrucción número 31 de Madrid, en una imagen de archivo. Fernando Villar / EFE

madrid

El exvicepresidente del Gobierno y exministro de Economía Rodrigo Rato ha agotado el plazo que le dio el juez sin depositar la fianza de 65,1 millones de euros fijada en el auto de procesamiento en el que se le envía al banquillo por delitos contra la Hacienda Pública, blanqueo de capitales y corrupción en los negocios, en el marco de la causa sobre el presunto origen ilícito de su patrimonio.

El titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 31 de Madrid, Antonio Serrano-Arnal, indicaba en su auto que con esa fianza se trataba de "asegurar las responsabilidades pecuniarias" que pudieran derivarse del proceso judicial y avisó a Rato de que en caso de no consignar la cantidad "se le embargarán bienes en cantidad suficiente para asegurar la suma señalada".

Rato acudió el pasado viernes a los juzgados de Plaza de Castilla para recibir en mano la notificación del juez, que le informaba de que era procesado y de que la Fiscalía Anticorrupción pide para él 70 años de cárcel.

El magistrado también notificó personalmente el auto a otras 16 personas que deberán aportar conjuntamente 142,2 millones como fianza. El plazo para ellos también vencía el pasado lunes. Además, hay dos personas jurídicas imputadas que deben depositar 4,2 millones de euros.

La investigación realizada indica que Rato ha mantenido oculto desde 1999 un patrimonio que gestiona a través de diversas sociedades e inversiones financieras a través de cuentas bancarias en Bahamas, Suiza, Mónaco, Luxemburgo y Reino Unido. Entre 2005 y 2015, el patrimonio del exministro registró incrementos no justificados de 15,6 millones de euros y beneficios que no declaró a Hacienda. Las cantidades defraudadas se calculan en 8,5 millones de euros.

