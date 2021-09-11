Estás leyendo: Los Mossos investigan una agresión sexual en grupo en Barcelona

Los Mossos investigan una agresión sexual en grupo en Barcelona

De momento no se ha producido ninguna detención.

Imagen de archivo de Mossos d'Esquadra.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra investigan una posible agresión sexual a una mujer en Mataró (Barcelona) llevada a cabo por varios hombres el pasado 8 de septiembre, aunque de momento no se ha producido ninguna detención.

La Policía autonómica ha confirmado este sábado que una mujer mayor de edad ha denunciado haber sido víctima de una agresión sexual por parte de varios individuos en el barrio de Cerdanyola de esta población.

De momento, los Mossos están llevando a cabo las pesquisas oportunas, lo que incluye, en primer lugar, la verificación de la agresión y la búsqueda de aquellos que hubieran participado en ella.

