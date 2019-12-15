Público
Muere la hermana de Mariano Rajoy

Mercedes Rajoy Brey, única hermana del expresidente, falleció ayer en su casa de Madrid. Hoy se le practicará autopsia. 

El expresidente del gobierno Mariano Rajoy durante la presentación de su libro 'Una España mejor',en la Fundación Rafael del Pino (Madrid). EFE/JuanJo Martín

Mercedes Rajoy Brey, hermana del expresidente del Gobierno, ha fallecido esta madrugada en su domicilio, ha informado La Razón. Este domingo se le practicará la autopsia, aunque, según ha asegurado este medio, los primeros indicios apuntan a que habría sufrido un infarto. Ha sido su marido quien la ha encontrado sin vida en el dormitorio de su domicilio. Mercedes, dos años mas joven que Mariano Rajoy de 64 años, también era registradora de la Propiedad como su hermano y estaba destinada en Madrid.

El Partido Popular ha mostrado sus condolencias por la muerte en su mensaje en Twitter: "Enviamos un enorme abrazo y todo nuestro cariño a
Mariano Rajoy, tras el fallecimiento de su hermana Mercedes, en nombre de toda la familia del Partido Popular. DEP". En 2014 el ahora expresidente del Gobierno también perdió a otro hermano, a Luis.

