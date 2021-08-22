oviedoActualizado:
Una mujer de 37 años falleció por coronavirus el miércoles en el Hospital de Cabueñes de Gijón después de dar a luz por cesárea, según han informado a EFE fuentes sanitarias.
Según informan las fuentes, la embarazada, llevaba varios días ingresada a causa de una infección por covid-19 en la unidad de críticos del hospital gijonés y, tras un empeoramiento de su salud, los profesionales sanitarios decidieron practicarle una césarea.
Tras el alumbramiento, se produjo el fallecimiento de la mujer el pasado miércoles.
Otra mujer embarazada fallecida en Sevilla por coronavirus
Esta semana además del fallecimiento de la mujer embarazada de Gijón, el pasado lunes falleció en Sevilla otra mujer unos pocos días después de dar a luz, a causa de un tromboembolismo pulmonar masivo, una de las patologías asociada a la variante Delta del coronavirus.
Desde el Servicio andaluz de Salud se informa de que la fallecida no se había vacunado de ninguna de las dosis de la vacuna contra el coronavirus. La vida del niño recién nacido esta a salvo y se encuentra perfectamente.
Desde la Junta de Andalucia han informado que en estos momentos hay 44 mujeres embarazadas ingresadas, con 36 de ellas sin ninguna dosis de la vacuna, siete con una de las dosis y una sola persona con el proceso de vacunación completo. Siete de esas mujeres esta en estos momentos en la UCI.
