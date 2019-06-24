Público
Muere un piloto tras la colisión de dos aviones Eurofighter en el noreste de Alemania

Las aeronaves estaban desarmadas en el momento en el que se estrellaron sobre el cielo del estado oriental de Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

Aviones eurofighter. EUROPA PRESS/Archivo

Dos aviones Eurofighter de las Fuerzas Armadas de Alemania colisionaron durante unas maniobras aéreas realizadas este lunes en el noreste del país. El accidente ha causado la muerte de un piloto alemán, mientras que el otro ha conseguido salvarse al caer en paracaídas. 

Los aviones estaban desarmados cuando se estrellaron sobre el estado oriental de Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, dijo la fuerza aérea alemana. "Junto con un tercer Eurofighter estaban volando una misión de combate aéreo", dijo en un comunicado la institución. "El piloto del tercer Eurofighter observó la colisión e informó que dos paracaídas descendieron al suelo".

Uno de los pilotos fue encontrado vivo en la corona de un árbol poco después del accidente, según la radio Ostseewelle. Las fuerzas armadas dijeron que ahora estaba recibiendo atención médica. El cuerpo del otro piloto fue encontrado sin vida, aseguró el canal.

El batallón con base en la base de la fuerza aérea de Laage, cerca de Rostock, desde donde despegó el avión, tiene la tarea de entrenar a todos los pilotos de los 140 Eurofighter de Alemania.

La radio de Ostseewelle, que informó por primera vez el choque, publicó un vídeo enviado por un oyente que, según dijo, mostraba dos columnas de humo que se elevaban desde sitios de choque separados a cierta distancia. Describió un campo de escombros alrededor del área del accidente, que según dijo había encendido un pequeño incendio forestal.

