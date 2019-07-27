Público
Muere 'Trudy', la gorila más longeva en cautividad

Se trata de un ejemplar que fue trasladado desde el continente africano hasta Estados Unidos cuando tan sólo era un cachorro, en el año 1957, una práctica que, por cierto, ya no está permitida por la autoridades.

'Trudy', la gorila recientemente fallcida.- TWITTER

'Trudy', la gorila más anciana bajo custodia humana, ha muerto en el zoológico 'Little Rock Zoo' de Arkansas, Estados Unidos, a una edad estimada de 63 años. Si bien 'Trudy' nunca dejó descendencia en Arkansas, en la web oficial del centro afirman que desempeñó “un papel importante en la formación y longevidad de uno de los primeros grupos de gorilas con múltiples machos, que ahora se ven comúnmente en los zoológicos”.

El fallecimiento se ha conocido a través de una publicación en la cuenta de Twitter del 'Little Rock Zoo', con un sentido: “Te extrañaremos, niña dulce”.

Después de residir en los zoológicos de St. Louis y Buffalo, fue enviada a Little Rock en 1988, donde vivió sus últimos años. 

