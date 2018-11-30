Mueren 51 ballenas piloto tras quedar varadas en una bahía de Nueva Zelanda

Al menos 51 ballenas piloto murieron entre anoche y esta mañana en la bahía de Hanson, en la isla neozelandesa de Chatham, en el segundo fallecimiento masivo de estos cetáceos en Nueva Zelanda en una semana.
El Departamento de Conservación neozelandés indicó en un comunicado que otros 30 o 40 ejemplares consiguieron regresar a mar abierto por su propios medios.
Se han tomado muestras de los cadáveres y se enviarán a la Universidad de Massey con la intención de aumentar el conocimiento científico sobre esta especie y descubrir la causa de este comportamiento.
Hace dos días, una treintena de ballenas murieron tras quedarse también varadas en una remota zona salvaje del sur de Australia. Los animales, 27 calderones o ballenas piloto (Globicephala) y una yubarta o gubarte (Megaptera novaeangliae), fueron avistados desde el aire la tarde del martes en el Parque Nacional Croajingolong, en el estado de Victoria y a unos 500 kilómetros al este de Melbourne.
El fin de semana pasado, 145 ballenas piloto murieron tras quedar varadas en la isla Steward, en el extremo sur de Nueva Zelanda.
Aunque el fenómeno es relativamente común en Nueva Zelanda, los científicos aún no han descubierto la razón de este comportamiento, pero creen que se pueda deber a enfermedades, errores de navegación, para huir de depredadores, características geográficas o marinas inesperadas o clima extremo, según el Departamento de Conservación.
