Gota fría Dos muertos en Albacete por las fuertes lluvias

La Guardia Civil ha confirmado el fallecimiento de un matrimonio de 70 años en el interior de un vehículo que estaba volcado en una zona inaccesible por la acumulación de agua en Caudete.

Miembros del equipo de rescate inspeccionan este jueves Ontinyent donde el río Clariano se ha desbordado a su paso por la localidad valenciana tras las fuertes lluvias registradas durante la noche. /EFE

La Guardia Civil ha confirmado el fallecimiento de dos personas encontradas en el interior de un vehículo que estaba volcado en una zona inaccesible por la acumulación de agua en Caudete (Albacete), según ha informado el 112 Castilla-La Mancha.

Se trata de un matrimonio de unos 70 años de edad, según ha informado a Europa Press el Servicio de Atención de Urgencias de la región. Estos son los únicos datos que han trascendido hasta el momento de este incidente.

Además, la abundante lluvia que ha caído durante la noche en la provincia de Albacete, donde se ha activado el Plan Específico ante el Riesgo por Fenómenos Meteorológicos Adversos (Meteocam) en fase de alerta, ha causado otros ocho incidentes y ha obligado a cortar la autovía A-31 a la altura de Almansa en ambos sentidos.

La gota fría que azota el sureste peninsular, con lluvias de más de 300 litros por metro cuadrado, ha provocado además del desbordamiento de un río en la Comunidad Valenciana, cientos de miles de alumnos sin clase en Murcia, Valencia y Alicante, cortes en la A-31 entre Albacete y Alicante y la interrupción del tráfico ferroviario en la zona.

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, ha hecho público un mensaje en las redes sociales en el que pide extremar la precaución y seguir las indicaciones de los servicios de emergencia ante la gota fría que afecta al sureste peninsular. Expresa su cariño y solidaridad con la familia del matrimonio fallecido.

