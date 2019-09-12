Público
Previsión meteorológica: gota fría El Ejército moviliza la UME hasta Orihuela  para combatir las consecuencias del temporal

Su misión será colaborar con el dispositivo organizado en la zona y desplegar el dispositivo de urgencias. 

Ciento de coches inundados tras el paso de la Gota Fría en un depósito de vehiculos en Orihuela.EFE/MORELL

La ministra de Defensa en funciones, Margarita Robles, ha informado este jueves de que la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) ha sido movilizada para que desplace efectivos hasta la localidad alicantina de Orihuela, para colaborar con el dispositivo organizado para afrontar las consecuencias del temporal de viento y lluvias que azota la zona. Un temporal que además ya se ha cobrado dos vidas en Albacete. [Aquí puedes ver las imágenes más impactantes]

La ministra de Defensa en funciones ha visitado este jueves El Rubio (Sevilla), para asistir al desmantelamiento del puente provisional instalado por el Ejército de Tierra en los accesos al municipio a través de la carretera SE-9206, en sustitución de la infraestructura dañada por las fuertes precipitaciones y riadas que castigaron a esta zona de la provincia de Sevilla en octubre de 2018.

En ese contexto, ha confirmado que la UME está siendo movilizada "para ir a Orihuela", defendiendo que las Fuerzas Armadas "están alerta las 24 horas para cualquier emergencia de cualquier tipo", y exponiendo que el Ejército movilizará a cualquier otro tipo de efectivos si el dispositivo de urgencias ante el citado temporal lo hace necesario y así se requiere.

"Inmediatamente que llaman ante cualquier emergencia, las Fuerzas Armadas están preparadas para lo que haga falta", ha asegurado la ministra de Defensa en funciones.

