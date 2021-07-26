Estás leyendo: Pink pagará las multas a la selección noruega de balonmano por no llevar bikini

El reglamento del campeonato europeo obligaba a los equipos a vestir "bikinis inferiores con talla ajustada", mientras que el equipo noruego decidió vestir mallas.

Pink en un concierto en Viena en 2019
Pink en un concierto en Viena en 2019. Hans Punz / Europa Press

Hace unos días se dio a conocer que la selección noruega de balonmano playa desafió el reglamento del campeonato europeo por el cual debían vestir  "bikinis inferiores con talla ajustada", al jugar con mayas y top.

La selección lleva desde principios de año intentado cambiar este hecho y pidiendo la suspensión de la norma que no permite que la tela del bikini supere los diez centímetros de ancho. Junto a Noruega, también se ha sumado otras selecciones como la de Suecia, pero no ha surtido efecto.

Ahora la cantante estadounidense Pink se ha manifestado en su cuenta de Twitter mostrando su total apoyo a las noruegas.

"Estoy muy orgullosa del equipo femenino de balonmano de Noruega por protestar contra las reglas sexistas sobre su uniforme", declaró la cantante en sus redes. "La Federación Europea de Balonmano debe ser multada por sexismo. Bien por ustedes, señoras. Estaré feliz de pagar las multas por ustedes. Seguid así", concluyó.

Como era de esperar, las redes han reaccionaron ante este suceso, y no han podido evitar las comparaciones en la vestimenta de hombres y mujeres. 

