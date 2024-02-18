Al menos dos mujeres muertas y una en estado crítico tras incendiarse una residencia de Madrid

MADRID
Actualizado:
Dos mujeres han fallecido y otra permanece en estado crítico en un incendio registrado este domingo en una residencia de ancianos en el distrito madrileño de Aravaca, ha informado Emergencias Madrid.
Según la fuente, en el incendio, cuyo aviso se ha recibido sobre las siete de la mañana, otras diez personas con heridas leves han sido trasladadas a hospitales.
(Habrá ampliación)
