El grupo municipal Ahora Madrid y la Fundación Rosa Luxemburgo organizan un debate para este lunes 14 de enero a las 19:00, moderado por Ana Pardo de Vera, en el que se analizarán las políticas discriminatorias de los actuales líderes políticos como el presidente de Turquía, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, o el vicepresidente italiano, Matteo Salvini.
En el evento se analizará el auge de la extrema derecha en todo el mundo y cómo las políticas discriminatorias fomentadas por los actuales mandatarios como Recep T. Erdogan, Matteo Salvini, Marine Le Pen, Jair Bolsonaro o Donald Trump, entre otros, fomentan la xenofobia, la homofobia y el miedo hacia el otro, logrando el apoyo de medidas e iniciativas impensables años atrás.
El debate tiene lugar este lunes 14 de enero a las 19 horas en el Centro Cultural Casa de Vacas, ubicado en el parque de El Retiro y, a su vez, será retransmitido por Público en streaming para los que no puedan asistir al evento.
El análisis tratará, entre otras cuestiones, el cambio de rumbo político hacia la intolerancia devenido en las últimas elecciones andaluzas con el auge del partido xenófobo y de ultraderecha, VOX. Para ello, el evento contará con las voces del tercer teniente de alcalde y responsable municipal de Derechos Humanos, Mauricio Valiente, o la coordinadora de Die Linke en Berlín, Katina Schubert.
A su vez, el debate pretende profundizar en el papel fundamental que han de ejercer las ciudades ante el auge de la extrema derecha en todo el mundo con la presencia de Katina Schubert y de Rita Maestre, concejala de Madrid, todo ello moderado por la directora de Público, Ana Pardo de Vera.
Os recordamos que esta tarde tenemos una oportunidad única de debatir sobre el auge de extrema derecha y el papel que se puede jugar desde el municipalismo, con @Rita_Maestre, portavoz del Ayuntamiento de Madrid y @Katina_Schubert , coordinadora de Die Linke Berlín. pic.twitter.com/1ERdCC6vSk— Ahora Madrid (@AhoraMadrid) 14 de enero de 2019
