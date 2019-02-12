La Sección Octava de la Audiencia de Barcelona ha absuelto al expresidente de Caixa Catalunya, al exdirector general Adolf Todó, y a los otros 39 acusados por administración desleal y de apropiación indebida por los sueldos de la entidad.
Según ha informado este martes el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC), el tribunal considera que "los hechos declarados probados no son constitutivos del delito de administración desleal ni del de apropiación indebida sostenido por las partes acusadoras".
Las acusaciones sostenían que los acusados cometieron estos delitos por los acuerdos aprobados en varios Consejos de Administración de la entidad en los que, en plena crisis económica, con notable reducción de los beneficios, se incrementó el salario de varios de los principales responsables.
(Habrá ampliación)
