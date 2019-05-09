Público
Natalia Sánchez Uribe La joven española desaparecida en París llevaba varios días ingresada en un hospital psiquiátrico

La estudiante mallorquina de 22 años fue identificada este miércoles, después de que la Fiscalía francesa abriera las diligencias oportunas seis días después de su desaparición.

Natalia Sánchez

Natalia Sánchez Uribe.

Natalia Sánchez Uribe, la joven mallorquina de 22 años que desapareció en París el 1 de mayo y que ha sido identificada este miércoles, llevaba ingresada en un hospital psiquiátrico de la capital francesa desde el pasado sábado, según han asegurado varios medios. La joven fue encontrada desorientada en la calle por parte de la Policía francesa, que la trasladó al centro médico.

Al no estar documentada, explican estos medios, las autoridades francesas no pudieron identificarla. Esta labor se ha llevado a cabo después de que la Fiscalía abriera las diligencias oportunas seis días después de su desaparición.

Tras hacerse público el hallazgo de la estudiante, el padre ha pedido que "no se difundan datos o imágenes de sus redes sociales" y que "se eviten hipótesis o especulaciones gratuitas" y ha aprovechado para agradecer a los medios de comunicación y a las personas que se han interesado por la desaparición de la joven las muestras de solidaridad.

Desde la Fundación Quién Sabe Dónde global, han explicado también, por parte de la familia, que la joven ha sido localizada y que se encuentra "bien". La familia solicita "ahora un tiempo para su intimidad y recuperar la calma", han detallado.

Natalia Sánchez desapareció el pasado día 1 en París, donde cursa un programa de Erasmus en la Universidad Panteón-Sorbona que debía concluir en dos semanas. Sin embargo, 15 días antes de regresar a su casa de Palma, se perdió su pista.

