Una mujer de 33 años, Y. S. A., ingresó en el hospital de Calella (Barcelona) la madrugada del 4 de septiembre de 2011 después de que el personal de Servicio de Emergèncias Médiques, que atendió a la paciente en su domicilio, le diagnosticara intoxicación por cannabis cuando en realidad estaba sufriendo un ictus, según ha informado El Periódico. Debido a la confusión en la valoración, los servicios médicos no activaron el Código Ictus y trasladaron a la paciente al hospital de Calella, que no reúne las condiciones necesarias para atender este tipo de infartos cerebrales. Por ello, la mujer ha sido indemnizada con más de un millón de euros.
Cuando en el hospital Calella comprobaron que la paciente no mejoraba y descubrieron que se trataba de un ictus -sus síntomas eran irritabilidad, cefalea y vómitos, y no euforia o risa fácil, algunos de los propios de la intoxicación por cannabis- fue trasladada al Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol de Badalona, 14 horas y media después de que la ambulancia la recogiera en su domicilio. Allí estuvo 114 días hospitalizada.
Esta negligencia médica ha provocado que Y.S.A. sufra graves secuelas y que necesite ayuda para realizar las actividades de la vida diaria. La Audiencia de Barcelona los condenó a la compañía Zurich por el retraso en el diagnóstico y tuvo que pagar 837.000 euros a la paciente y a su familia así como al desembolso de los intereses de demorar y la costa del proceso, que en total sumaron 1,2 millones de euros. Zurich recurrió la sentencia ante el Tribunal Supremo, pero ha desistido tras llegar a un acuerdo con los abogados de la mujer, a la que indemnizará con con 1.074.000 euros.
Según en declaraciones recogidas por El Periódico, los jueces han relatado que "hubo un error de diagnóstico de intoxicación por cannabis, error derivado de la errónea interpretación de los síntomas que presentaba la paciente". En cuanto a los abogados de la víctima han asegurado que con esta sentencia se confirma que el protocolo de Código Ictus, diseñado por la Generalitat, no funciona, es ineficaz y no se dispone de personal ni servicios suficientes para atender esta grave patología que requiere un diagnóstico y un tratamiento inmediato”.
