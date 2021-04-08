Los ángeles
El hombre armado que mató a disparos este miércoles a cinco personas, entre ellas dos menores de edad, en Carolina del Sur era el exjugador de la NFL (Liga Nacional de Fútbol Americano) Phillip Adams, quien se suicidó la pasada madrugada, informaron este jueves medios locales.
La oficina del sheriff del condado de York (Carolina del Sur), citada por los medios, informó de que encontraron el cadáver del sospechoso en la casa de sus padres, próxima al lugar del tiroteo.
Las presuntas víctimas de Adams fueron un matrimonio, sus dos nietos de 9 y 5 años, y un hombre que trabajaba en su casa, precisó la oficina del sheriff en Twitter.
Una sexta persona fue hospitalizada con "graves heridas", según las autoridades.
Estos hechos se suman a una racha de tiroteos que han sacudido a Estados Unidos durante las últimas semanas y que han causado al menos 24 muertos, diez de ellos en un supermercado de Boulder (Colorado), en cuyo interior un sujeto abrió fuego con un fusil de asalto.
El pasado 16 de marzo ocho personas murieron por disparos en varios salones de masaje asiáticos en Atlanta (Georgia). Y el 3 de abril, al menos tres personas perdieron la vida y nueve más resultaron heridas en dos tiroteos ocurridos en las ciudades estadounidenses de Wilmington (Carolina de Norte) y Tuscaloosa (Alabama).
