La Policía Local de Brunete ha alertado a través de sus perfiles en las redes sociales de que se han encontrado objetos punzantes dentro de trozos de comida en zonas y parques donde pasean los perros.
Ante el peligro que supone para los animales y los niños, los agentes piden a los adultos que presten atención mientras tratan de identificar a los responsables de las trampas.
Además de una infracción grave de la Ley de protección animal, los agentes han advertido que esta acción es un delito contemplado en el Código Penal.
‼Se han encontrado tirados en el suelo trozos de comida con objetos punzantes dentro 😱 😡. Atentos 👶🏻👧🏻 y 🐕 🐱. Avisamos 📞 659967776 si ves más. A los 👺 avisarles que tiene pena de cárcel. #BruneteSientelo #Brunete pic.twitter.com/8gbDyyqjvY— Policia Brunete (@PoliciaBrunete) November 20, 2019
Se ha encontrado a un animal afectado tras ingerir estos materiales dañinos. El Ayuntamiento de Brunete ha denunciado los hechos en su muro de Facebook mediante una fotografía del aparato digestivo de una perra de 13 años con alfileres en su interior.
Este no es un caso aislado, según ha declarado un veterinario del municipio a Telemadrid , desde este verano se han atendido a cinco animales como este y en 2018 la Policía Nacional confirmó en su cuenta de Twitter haber encontrado salchichas con clavos dentro.
¿Te ha ocurrido algo similar? ¿Conoces más casos? Escríbenos, por favor, a internet@publico.es a y cuéntanos qué ocurrió. Muy importante: no olvides decirnos dónde y cuándo. Adjunta fotos si las tienes.
