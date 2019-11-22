Público
Facebook Nuevo caso de trampas para perros: un animal ingiere alfileres que se encontraban en trozos de comida

La Policía de la localidad madrileña de Brunete ha advertido que, además de una infracción grave de la Ley de protección animal, esta acción es un delito contemplado en el Código Penal. 

Radiografía del aparato digestivo de una perra con alfileres en su interior en Brunete. AYUNTAMIENTO DE BRUNETE

La Policía Local de Brunete ha alertado a través de sus perfiles en las redes sociales de que se han encontrado objetos punzantes dentro de trozos de comida en zonas y parques donde pasean los perros. 

Ante el peligro que supone para los animales y los niños, los agentes piden a los adultos que presten atención mientras tratan de identificar a los responsables de las trampas. 

Además de una infracción grave de la Ley de protección animal, los agentes han advertido que esta acción es un delito contemplado en el Código Penal.

Se ha encontrado a un animal afectado tras ingerir estos materiales dañinos. El Ayuntamiento de Brunete ha denunciado los hechos en su muro de Facebook  mediante una fotografía del aparato digestivo de una perra de 13 años con alfileres en su interior.

Este no es un caso aislado, según ha declarado un veterinario del municipio a Telemadrid , desde este verano se han atendido a cinco animales como este y en 2018 la Policía Nacional confirmó en su cuenta de Twitter haber encontrado salchichas con clavos dentro. 

¿Te ha ocurrido algo similar? ¿Conoces más casos? Escríbenos, por favor, a internet@publico.es  a y cuéntanos qué ocurrió. Muy importante: no olvides decirnos dónde y cuándo. Adjunta fotos si las tienes.

