La nutria vuelve al Manzanares 

La especie, que está en peligro de extinción en la Comunidad de Madrid, prácticamente desapareció de la región hace 50 años huyendo de la creciente contaminación de las aguas por la actividad humana.

Una nutria, en una imagen de archivo. / PIXABAY

La nutria vuelve al centro de Madrid. El biólogo Francisco José García, de la Universidad Complutense, ha conseguido ver a un macho y asegura a El País que el ejemplar "se ha paseado por Madrid Río"

Sin embargo, la especie va recuperando territorio poco a poco ya que el año pasado se encontró un ejemplar atropellado en la Cuenca Alta del Manzanares. Una noticia que evidenciaba el incremento de las poblaciones de la especie, según afirmaron los expertos.

Sobre el reciente avistamiento, García detalla que "fue una sorpresa" y asegura que cuando se dio cuenta de que era una nutria, no dudó en salir a su persecución desde la orilla. De esta aventura, conserva varias fotos y un vídeo de varios segundos.

"Aunque ya habíamos detectado huellas de la especie, es muy complicado verla porque no existe todavía una colonia en esta zona y, además, era de día, más o menos las dos de la tarde, y estos animales son de costumbres nocturnas o crepusculares", aclara.

