El Open Arms localiza una embarcación de madera con 40 personas a bordo

La ONG ha informado que se mantiene "a la espera" de recibir indicaciones de las autoridades.

El buque Open Arms, en puerto de Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

El barco de rescate Open Arms ha localizado este domingo en el mar una embarcación de madera con 40 personas a bordo, según ha confirmado el fundador de la ONG Proactiva Open Arms, Oscar Camps.

"La Misión 67 de Open Arms localiza una embarcación de madera con 40 personas a bordo, 4 niños. La estamos atendiendo ahora mismo mientras nos mantenemos a la espera de indicaciones de las autoridades", ha escrito en un apunte en su cuenta de Twitter, recogido por Europa Press.

Tanto el barco Open Arms como el velero Astral partieron de Italia el pasado 21 de septiembre para iniciar sus misiones en el Mediterráneo Central.

