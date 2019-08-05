Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

El Open Arms sigue esperando puerto seguro con más de 121 personas rescatadas a bordo

La embarcación rescató el jueves a 55 personas y, un día después, a otras 69, entre las que había dos mujeres embarazadas, que fueron evacuadas por la Guardia Costera italiana el sábado.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Embarcación de Proactiva Open Arms | Open Arms

Embarcación de Proactiva Open Arms | Open Arms

La ONG catalana Proactiva Open Arms sigue en el Mediterráneo y reclamando un puerto seguro al que desplazarse con las 121 personas migrantes que han rescatado desde el jueves.

La embarcación rescató el jueves a 55 personas y, un día después, a otras 69, entre las que había dos mujeres embarazadas, que fueron evacuadas por la Guardia Costera italiana el sábado.

El ministro de Fomento en funciones, José Luis Ábalos, ha defendido este lunes que la Comisión Europea y el resto de países de Europa deben "asumir su responsabilidad y no eludirla" en la acogida de los 121 migrantes que siguen a bordo del barco.

El presidente del Govern, Quim Torra, ofreció el viernes los puertos catalanes a la ONG, y defendió que la oferta se respalda en un "compromiso de la mayoría parlamentaria y un consenso social de la ciudadanía catalana".

También se han ofrecido a colaborar la Generalitat Valenciana y el Ayuntamiento de Valencia, para que desembarque el Open Arms, y la Junta de Extremadura, para acoger a personas rescatadas.

Y el Gobierno Vasco ha propuesto al Ejecutivo central acoger a los 121 migrantes rescatados entre las distintas comunidades autónomas a través de porcentajes en función de la población, la renta y el desempleo de cada una de ellas.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad