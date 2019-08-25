El rey Juan Carlos está despierto, con "buen ánimo" y "ya ingiere alimentos" apenas 24 horas después de su operación para implantarle tres 'by-pass' aortocoronarios.
En un breve parte médico, la directora gerente del Hospital Universitario Quirón Salud Madrid ha afirmado que el paciente "evoluciona satisfactoriamente".
El parte en el que se ha informado del estado de salud de Juan Carlos I tras la operación, que fue a corazón abierto y duró cerca de cinco horas, ha sido leído por la gerente de este centro hospitalario, Lucía Alonso.
"El paciente está despierto, con situación neurológica normal, respirando espontáneamente sin apoyo ventilatorio y con mínimo soporte vasoactivo", añade el texto.
Además, asegura que don Juan Carlos presenta "buen estado de ánimo, se ha levantado y ha comenzado a ingerir alimentos".
No obstante, durante las próximas horas está previsto que continúe su control post-operatorio en la UCI.
Según se ha avanzado, el próximo parte médico se facilitará el lunes a las 12:00 horas.
