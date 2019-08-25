Público
Operación del rey El rey Juan Carlos "se ha levantado y ya ingiere alimentos" tras su operación 

En un breve parte médico, la directora gerente del Hospital Universitario Quirón Salud Madrid ha afirmado que el paciente "evoluciona satisfactoriamente".

23/08/2019.- El rey Juan Carlos a su llegada este viernes a la Clínica Quirón para someterse mañana a una intervención quirúrgica cardíaca que, según ha informado la Casa Real, había sido programada en junio, tras su última revisión médica periódica anual

El rey Juan Carlos a su llegada  a la Clínica Quirón. EFE/ Kiko Huesca

El rey Juan Carlos está despierto, con "buen ánimo" y "ya ingiere alimentos" apenas 24 horas después de su operación para implantarle tres 'by-pass' aortocoronarios.

En un breve parte médico, la directora gerente del Hospital Universitario Quirón Salud Madrid ha afirmado que el paciente "evoluciona satisfactoriamente".

El parte en el que se ha informado del estado de salud de Juan Carlos I tras la operación, que fue a corazón abierto y duró cerca de cinco horas, ha sido leído por la gerente de este centro hospitalario, Lucía Alonso.

La gerente territorial del grupo de hospitales Quirón en Madrid, la doctora Lucía Alonso. EFE

"El paciente está despierto, con situación neurológica normal, respirando espontáneamente sin apoyo ventilatorio y con mínimo soporte vasoactivo", añade el texto.

Además, asegura que don Juan Carlos presenta "buen estado de ánimo, se ha levantado y ha comenzado a ingerir alimentos".

No obstante, durante las próximas horas está previsto que continúe su control post-operatorio en la UCI.

Según se ha avanzado, el próximo parte médico se facilitará el lunes a las 12:00 horas.

