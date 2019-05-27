Público
Organización Mundial de la Salud La OMS incluye en su clasificación de enfermedades el 'burnout' o síndrome del trabajador agotado

La Organización Mundial de la Salud ha declarado que esta enfermedad hace específicamente referencia a los fenómenos relacionados con el contexto profesional.

La OMS ha incluido en su Clasificación Internacional de Enfermedades el 'burnout'. EFE

La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) ha incluido en su Clasificación Internacional de Enfermedades el síndrome del trabajador o también conocido como burnout

Esta enfermedad se refiere a un estado de agotamiento y fatiga constante que implica una falta de eficacia y rendimiento en el trabajador poco motivado, según ha explicado Tarik Jaserevic, portavoz de la OMS. El burnout es un síndrome que se caracteriza por tres elementos: un sentimiento de agotamiento, cinismo o pensamientos negativos y menor rendimiento profesional.

El 'burnout' es un síndrome que se caracteriza por un estado de agotamiento y fatiga constante

La decisión de incluir el burnout en la clasificación de enfermedades ha sido tomada el sábado por los Estados miembros de la OMS. El listado, conocido como ICD-11, sirve de base para establecer tendencias y estadísticas sanitarias a nivel mundial.

La OMS ha declarado que esta enfermedad hace específicamente referencia a los fenómenos relacionados con el contexto profesional. La nueva clasificación entrará en vigor el 1 de enero de 2022.

Como novedad, la OMS saca de la lista de enfermedades mentales la transexualidad para clasificarla en el capítulo de disfunciones sexuales. También ha añadido los trastornos relacionados con los videojuegos en la sección de los desórdenes de dependencia, como informa El País.

