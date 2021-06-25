Estás leyendo: Barrio Sésamo invita por primera vez a dos padres homosexuales para celebrar el Orgullo

Público
Público

Orgullo Gay Barrio Sésamo invita por primera vez a dos padres homosexuales para celebrar el Orgullo 

La emisión de este episodio histórico coincide además con el Día de la Familia en EEUU.

sesame street
La presentación de Dave y Frank en Sesame Street. Richard Termine / Sesame Worshop

madrid

Actualizado:

La versión estadounidense de Barrio Sésamo ha invitado por primera vez a unos padres gays, en un episodio especial emitido por el Orgullo y coincidiendo, además, con el Día de la Familia en EEUU. 

Uno de sus actores estrella, Alana Muraoka, que además codirige el capítulo, describe el suceso como un "hito" en los más de 50 años que lleva el programa en antena. La histórica serie de televisión no ha querido quedarse atrás y ha reformulado su enfoque para adaptarse a las nuevas realidades.

Los dos actores invitados que han hecho historia con sus personajes han sido Chris Costa y Alex Weisman. El primero destaca por ser protagonista de la campaña del Departamento de Salud de Nueva York para concienciar del VIH.

Álex Weisman es un actor de Broadway que el pasado abril recibió una brutal paliza en el metro. La agresión le dejó heridas que precisaron de intervención quirúrgica. 

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público