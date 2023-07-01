Newsletters

El Orgullo LGTBI+ de Madrid más reivindicativo contra el odio, en imágenes

Cerca de un millón de personas se concentran en el recorrido por el Paseo del Prado de la capital, según la organización.

  • Participantes en el desfile del 'Orgullo 2023' que recorre hoy sábado las calles de Madrid.

    MARISCAL / EFE

    1 de 5

    Cerca de un millón de personas se concentran en Madrid

    Según los organizadores, cerca de un millón de personas se concentran en el céntrico Paseo del Prado de Madrid, en un recorrido que discurre entre las plazas de Carlos V (Atocha), hasta la de Colón donde se leerá el manifiesto final.

  • Las vicepresidentas del Gobierno, Yolanda Díaz (4d) y Teresa Ribera (2i), el presidente de COGAM, Ronny de la Cruz (3i), la exdiputada de la Asamblea de Madrid, Carla Delgado (3d) y la presidenta de la Federación Estatal de Lesbianas, Gais, Trans, Bisexua

    MARISCAL / EFE

    2 de 5

    Yolanda Díaz y Teresa Ribera encabezan la manifestación

    Desde la organización del Orgullo, como reconocimiento al Gobierno de coalición, han invitado a sumarse a la cabecera de la manifestación a varias ministras. Entre ellas, a la vicepresidenta segunda del Gobierno y ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz y a la ministra para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico de España, Teresa Ribera.

  • Una persona participa en la marcha del Orgullo LGBTI 2023 este sábado, en Madrid.

    MARISCAL / EFE

    3 de 5

    Los trajes coloridos protagonizan la marcha

    A pesar de las protestas y las manifestaciones políticas, el Orgullo es una fiesta. Familias con niños, madres que acuden para apoyar a sus hijas o adolescentes que aún no votan pero que creen que este año hay que estar, se entremezclan con hombres y mujeres en purpurina. Muchas veces en ropa ligera o marcándose un baile coral en medio del Paseo del Prado.

  • Participantes en el desfile del 'Orgullo 2023' que recorre hoy sábado las calles de Madrid.

    MARISCAL / EFE

    4 de 5

    Las banderas arcoíris copan la capital

    Las banderas arcoíris, de todos los tamaños, han copado la capital. Ya sea en las manos, en las cinturas, en los abanicos o colgadas del cuello. Madrid se ha llenado de color y reivindicación en esta edición, con un sabor especial por la proximidad de las elecciones generales.

  • Una persona participa en la marcha del Orgullo LGBTI 2023 este sábado, en Madrid.
    5 de 5

    El calor se hace notar en el Orgullo

    Las altas temperaturas se han hecho notar en la capital, donde muchos han aprovechado para sacar sus abanicos arcoíris para combatir el odio y el calor al mismo tiempo. Con una máxima de 32ºC, la tarde madrileña ha sido calurosa.

